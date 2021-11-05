KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, November 5th

Getting through the rest of our Friday afternoon, we are looking to have plenty of sunshine for the Concho Valley region. Our temperatures will be noticeably warmer as well, reaching the low to mid 60s for highs for most of the viewing area. Winds will continue to be on the light side, coming from the south around 5-10 mph. Later tonight, we will continue to have clear skies. Temperatures will drop back to the 40s and possibly the 30s for some areas. Winds will also be on the calm side once again. Tomorrow, we start our weekend with sunny skies all over. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s and winds will be coming from the south up to ten miles per hour. The rest of the weekend will be warm, but we could see some clouds moving into the area later Sunday evening. Next week won’t have as much moisture, so we will have more sunshine than clouds. Highs will continue to remain in the 70s and we could see 80s coming back for next week Thursday. Taking a quick peek beyond the 7-day forecast, cooler temperatures will come back (after all, it is fall). We are looking to have a possible 15-20 degree drop for the end of next week and the following weekend as well.

Sunny

San Angelo

65°F Sunny Feels like 65°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
41°F A clear sky. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

65°F Sunny Feels like 64°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 42F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
42°F A clear sky. Low 42F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eldorado

61°F Sunny Feels like 61°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
40°F Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

63°F Sunny Feels like 63°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
41°F Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eden

62°F Sunny Feels like 62°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
40°F Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

