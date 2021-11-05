KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, November 5th

Getting through the rest of our Friday afternoon, we are looking to have plenty of sunshine for the Concho Valley region. Our temperatures will be noticeably warmer as well, reaching the low to mid 60s for highs for most of the viewing area. Winds will continue to be on the light side, coming from the south around 5-10 mph. Later tonight, we will continue to have clear skies. Temperatures will drop back to the 40s and possibly the 30s for some areas. Winds will also be on the calm side once again. Tomorrow, we start our weekend with sunny skies all over. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s and winds will be coming from the south up to ten miles per hour. The rest of the weekend will be warm, but we could see some clouds moving into the area later Sunday evening. Next week won’t have as much moisture, so we will have more sunshine than clouds. Highs will continue to remain in the 70s and we could see 80s coming back for next week Thursday. Taking a quick peek beyond the 7-day forecast, cooler temperatures will come back (after all, it is fall). We are looking to have a possible 15-20 degree drop for the end of next week and the following weekend as well.