KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, November 20th

We will see more sunny skies for this afternoon, and temperatures will be reaching the mid 70s to low 80s. Winds will pick up speeds a bit as well, coming from the south up to 15 mph. Tonight will have clear skies, then increasing clouds tomorrow morning. Lows in the 50s and calm winds. Tomorrow will have mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 70s and winds from the south up to 10 mph. Scattered showers are possible to develop during Sunday, and a weaker cold front Tuesday will drop our lows from the 50s and 60s to the 40s.
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!