KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, November 19th

For the rest of the afternoon, we are looking to have plenty of sunny skies around the region. Temperatures will peak in the mid 60s to upper 60s and winds will be coming mostly from a southern direction with speeds up to 15 miles per hour. Later tonight, we are looking to have clear skies with lows just in the 40s and winds will be coming from the south on the light side around 5-10 mph. For the first day of the weekend, we can expect plenty of sunshine with highs reaching the 80s and winds will be on the breezy side, coming from the southwest up to 20 miles per hour. Sunday will have mostly cloudy conditions, and this will continue to stick around as we get into the first half of next week as well. Temperatures will be back in the 60s for highs. Wednesday and Thursday of next week are looking to be more on the cloudy side. Highs are looking to reach the 70s and we could also see a few spotty showers for both days. Travel plans shouldn’t be hindered too much, but we will continue to monitor these days as the holiday gets closer.