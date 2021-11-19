KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, November 19th

For the rest of the afternoon, we are looking to have plenty of sunny skies around the region. Temperatures will peak in the mid 60s to upper 60s and winds will be coming mostly from a southern direction with speeds up to 15 miles per hour. Later tonight, we are looking to have clear skies with lows just in the 40s and winds will be coming from the south on the light side around 5-10 mph. For the first day of the weekend, we can expect plenty of sunshine with highs reaching the 80s and winds will be on the breezy side, coming from the southwest up to 20 miles per hour. Sunday will have mostly cloudy conditions, and this will continue to stick around as we get into the first half of next week as well. Temperatures will be back in the 60s for highs. Wednesday and Thursday of next week are looking to be more on the cloudy side. Highs are looking to reach the 70s and we could also see a few spotty showers for both days. Travel plans shouldn’t be hindered too much, but we will continue to monitor these days as the holiday gets closer.

Sunny

San Angelo

71°F Sunny Feels like 71°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Robert Lee

69°F Sunny Feels like 69°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
48°F A clear sky. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Eldorado

67°F Sunny Feels like 67°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Mertzon

68°F Sunny Feels like 68°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
48°F Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
17 mph SSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Eden

68°F Sunny Feels like 68°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
51°F Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

