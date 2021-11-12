KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, November 12th

For the rest of our Friday, we are looking to have plenty of sunshine around the region. Temperatures will increase to the mid 60s to low 70s for highs, with warmer temperatures staying in the southern part of the viewing area. A cold front will push through today, giving us northern winds with speeds up to 15 miles per hour. However, we don’t have enough moisture in the area at this time, so we won’t have any clouds develop, let alone any sort of precipitation. Heading into the evening hours, we are looking to have clear skies with calm winds. Temperatures will also drop to the 30s for most of the region. To start our weekend, we will have plenty of sunshine for our Saturday. Temperatures will be a slight bit warmer, reaching the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will be coming mostly from a southwestern direction up to 15 miles per hour. We will start to see some more cloud coverage as we head into Sunday, and a mix of sun and clouds for most of next week. Temperatures will continue to be on an upward trend, eventually reaching the 80s for some areas for highs by Tuesday. Another drop in temperatures can be expected for the middle of next week, and we will be even cooler for the end of next week in the Concho Valley.

Sunny

San Angelo

67°F Sunny Feels like 67°
Wind
16 mph NE
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
34°F Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NNE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

65°F Sunny Feels like 65°
Wind
15 mph NE
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

67°F Sunny Feels like 67°
Wind
14 mph NNE
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
36°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

67°F Sunny Feels like 67°
Wind
16 mph NE
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
36°F A clear sky. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

66°F Sunny Feels like 66°
Wind
15 mph N
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 38F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F A clear sky. Low 38F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

