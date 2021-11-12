KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, November 12th

For the rest of our Friday, we are looking to have plenty of sunshine around the region. Temperatures will increase to the mid 60s to low 70s for highs, with warmer temperatures staying in the southern part of the viewing area. A cold front will push through today, giving us northern winds with speeds up to 15 miles per hour. However, we don’t have enough moisture in the area at this time, so we won’t have any clouds develop, let alone any sort of precipitation. Heading into the evening hours, we are looking to have clear skies with calm winds. Temperatures will also drop to the 30s for most of the region. To start our weekend, we will have plenty of sunshine for our Saturday. Temperatures will be a slight bit warmer, reaching the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will be coming mostly from a southwestern direction up to 15 miles per hour. We will start to see some more cloud coverage as we head into Sunday, and a mix of sun and clouds for most of next week. Temperatures will continue to be on an upward trend, eventually reaching the 80s for some areas for highs by Tuesday. Another drop in temperatures can be expected for the middle of next week, and we will be even cooler for the end of next week in the Concho Valley.