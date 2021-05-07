KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, May 7th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

For the rest of our day, we will still have clouds in the sky, but more sunshine can be expected. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s to low 90s around the region and winds will continue to be a bit breezy coming from the south around 15-20 mph. Tonight will have partly cloudy skies with lows in the 60s and winds from the south 10-15 mph. Tomorrow will be a bit warmer with highs in the low to mid 90s, winds from the south with speeds up to 30 miles per hour. This weekend will continue to be warmer through Mother’s Day this Sunday, then a cold front later in the evening will move through and we will eventually be back down to the 50s and 60s by Tuesday with scattered rain showers across the region.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

91° / 64°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 91° 64°

Saturday

93° / 70°
Mostly Sunny/Wind
Mostly Sunny/Wind 4% 93° 70°

Sunday

92° / 63°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 92° 63°

Monday

76° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 76° 61°

Tuesday

72° / 58°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 52% 72° 58°

Wednesday

69° / 55°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 69° 55°

Thursday

80° / 59°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 8% 80° 59°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

85°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

87°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

89°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

90°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
90°

89°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

87°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
87°

84°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
84°

79°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
79°

76°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

74°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

73°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

72°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

71°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

70°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

69°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
69°

68°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
68°

66°

6 AM
Clear
3%
66°

66°

7 AM
Sunny
5%
66°

67°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
4%
67°

70°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
70°

74°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
74°

78°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
78°

82°

12 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
82°

85°

1 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
85°
Sunny

San Angelo

84°F Sunny Feels like 84°
Wind
17 mph SSE
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
64°F Partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

83°F Sunny Feels like 83°
Wind
17 mph SSE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
65°F Partly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Eldorado

80°F Fair Feels like 80°
Wind
16 mph SSE
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
61°F Partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
18 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

81°F Sunny Feels like 81°
Wind
19 mph S
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
63°F A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
20 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eden

81°F Sunny Feels like 81°
Wind
15 mph SSE
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
62°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

San Angelo

82°F Sunny Feels like 82°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 64F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
64°F Some clouds. Low 64F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

83°F Sunny Feels like 83°
Wind
17 mph SSE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
65°F Partly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Eldorado

80°F Fair Feels like 80°
Wind
16 mph SSE
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
61°F Partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
18 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

81°F Sunny Feels like 81°
Wind
19 mph S
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
63°F A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
20 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eden

81°F Sunny Feels like 81°
Wind
15 mph SSE
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
62°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.