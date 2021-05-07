KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, May 7th

For the rest of our day, we will still have clouds in the sky, but more sunshine can be expected. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s to low 90s around the region and winds will continue to be a bit breezy coming from the south around 15-20 mph. Tonight will have partly cloudy skies with lows in the 60s and winds from the south 10-15 mph. Tomorrow will be a bit warmer with highs in the low to mid 90s, winds from the south with speeds up to 30 miles per hour. This weekend will continue to be warmer through Mother’s Day this Sunday, then a cold front later in the evening will move through and we will eventually be back down to the 50s and 60s by Tuesday with scattered rain showers across the region.
7 Day
7 Day Forecast
- Humidity
Hourly Forecast
San Angelo84°F Sunny Feels like 84°
- Wind
- 17 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 35%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
64°F Partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
- Wind
- 17 mph S
- Precip
- 3%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Robert Lee83°F Sunny Feels like 83°
- Wind
- 17 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 38%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
65°F Partly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
- Wind
- 19 mph S
- Precip
- 2%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Eldorado80°F Fair Feels like 80°
- Wind
- 16 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 36%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
61°F Partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
- Wind
- 18 mph S
- Precip
- 6%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Mertzon81°F Sunny Feels like 81°
- Wind
- 19 mph S
- Humidity
- 37%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
63°F A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
- Wind
- 20 mph S
- Precip
- 3%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Eden81°F Sunny Feels like 81°
- Wind
- 15 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 37%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
62°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
- Wind
- 17 mph S
- Precip
- 5%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
San Angelo82°F Sunny Feels like 82°
- Wind
- 14 mph S
- Humidity
- 38%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
64°F Some clouds. Low 64F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
- Wind
- 17 mph S
- Precip
- 3%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Robert Lee83°F Sunny Feels like 83°
- Wind
- 17 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 38%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
65°F Partly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
- Wind
- 19 mph S
- Precip
- 2%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Eldorado80°F Fair Feels like 80°
- Wind
- 16 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 36%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
61°F Partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
- Wind
- 18 mph S
- Precip
- 6%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Mertzon81°F Sunny Feels like 81°
- Wind
- 19 mph S
- Humidity
- 37%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
63°F A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
- Wind
- 20 mph S
- Precip
- 3%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Eden81°F Sunny Feels like 81°
- Wind
- 15 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 37%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
62°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
- Wind
- 17 mph S
- Precip
- 5%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent