KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, May 28th

MENARD, Texas — U.S. Representative, August Pfluger, will hold a town hall in Menard on Friday, June 4, 2021. According to a statement issued by Pfluger's office, the town hall will be held at the Lazy Ladle at 9:30 A.M.

