Heading into our afternoon hours, we will see some scattered showers and storms developing across the Concho Valley region. Highs will be in the 80s around the region and winds will be coming form the east up to 15 miles per hour. Tonight, we will continue to have scattered showers and storms. Lows will drop to the 60s and winds will be coming from the northeast around 5-15 mph. Tomorrow, we will have early morning showers and storms still lingering, then a mix of sun and clouds for the rest of the day. Temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s and winds will be coming from the east around 5-15 mph. More rain showers are likely for Monday and Tuesday of next week, then a warming trend will bring us back to the 90s by next week Thursday.
KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, May 28th
7 Day Forecast
