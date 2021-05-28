KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, May 28th

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

89° / 65°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 81% 89° 65°

Saturday

86° / 67°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 42% 86° 67°

Sunday

85° / 66°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 85° 66°

Monday

78° / 66°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 54% 78° 66°

Tuesday

81° / 64°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 60% 81° 64°

Wednesday

81° / 64°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 44% 81° 64°

Thursday

86° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 86° 66°

87°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
87°

88°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
88°

89°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
89°

78°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
78%
78°

76°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
76°

79°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
79°

78°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
69%
78°

78°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
76%
78°

75°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
63%
75°

73°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
73°

71°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
71°

70°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
70°

69°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
69°

67°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
67°

66°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
66°

67°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
67°

66°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
66°

66°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
66°

66°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
66°

67°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
67°

69°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
69°

72°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

74°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

76°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
76°

Heading into our afternoon hours, we will see some scattered showers and storms developing across the Concho Valley region. Highs will be in the 80s around the region and winds will be coming form the east up to 15 miles per hour. Tonight, we will continue to have scattered showers and storms. Lows will drop to the 60s and winds will be coming from the northeast around 5-15 mph. Tomorrow, we will have early morning showers and storms still lingering, then a mix of sun and clouds for the rest of the day. Temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s and winds will be coming from the east around 5-15 mph. More rain showers are likely for Monday and Tuesday of next week, then a warming trend will bring us back to the 90s by next week Thursday.

Mostly Cloudy

San Angelo

85°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 89°
Wind
8 mph E
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low near 65F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
65°F Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low near 65F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
14 mph ENE
Precip
66%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Robert Lee

78°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 78°
Wind
9 mph ENE
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms this evening. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
63°F Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms this evening. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
14 mph ENE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

82°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 86°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 63F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
63°F Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 63F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
12 mph E
Precip
82%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Mertzon

82°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 86°
Wind
10 mph E
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Low 63F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
63°F Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Low 63F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
15 mph E
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Eden

82°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 86°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 64F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
64°F Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 64F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Wind
12 mph ENE
Precip
76%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
