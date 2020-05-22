KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, May 22nd

Higher humidity levels and partly cloudy skies can be expected through most of the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Tonight, we will have lows in the 60s and 70s, with more scattered showers and thunderstorms around the Concho Valley area. More rainfall, possible hail, and stronger winds can be expected with these storms. Tomorrow, a mix of sun and clouds, clearing out a bit in the afternoon, then more showers and storms developing in the evening. Memorial Day will have highs in the 90s, with partly cloudy skies, and higher levels of humidity, with evening showers and storms coming back later in the evening.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!