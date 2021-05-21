KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, May 21st

Over the past 24 hours, 19 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

On Thursday, May 20, 2021, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office was conducting follow-up investigation on several recent burglaries and copper metal thefts. While attempting to make contact with the suspect, the suspect fled in a stolen vehicle and a pursuit was initiated. The suspect was identified as Nicholas Medina. Medina was taken into custody at approximately 3:52 p.m. on Thursday, May 20, 2021 due to an outstanding warrant issued by TDCJ. Bond for Medina was set at $25,000 for Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle. At the time of this writing, he remains in custody.