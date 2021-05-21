For the rest of our Friday, we will have plenty of sunny skies until the late afternoon hours. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be coming in from the southeast around 10-15 mph. Tonight, we will continue to see an increase in cloud cover, with lows only dropping to the 60s and winds from the southeast 10-15 mph. Tomorrow will have mostly cloudy skies with some spotty showers around the region. Highs will only be in the upper 70s to low 80s through the weekend and into Monday. Starting Tuesday, we will have more sunshine again, and highs will be back in the low to mid 90s, which is about average for this time of year.
KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, May 21st
7 Day Forecast
