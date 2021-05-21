KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, May 21st

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

91° / 66°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 91° 66°

Saturday

83° / 66°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 83° 66°

Sunday

85° / 66°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 18% 85° 66°

Monday

86° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 86° 66°

Tuesday

87° / 68°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 87° 68°

Wednesday

88° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 88° 69°

Thursday

89° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 89° 69°

Hourly Forecast

90°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

91°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

90°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

88°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

87°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

84°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

80°

9 PM
Clear
1%
80°

77°

10 PM
Clear
1%
77°

75°

11 PM
Clear
1%
75°

73°

12 AM
Clear
2%
73°

72°

1 AM
Clear
3%
72°

71°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
71°

70°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
70°

69°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

68°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
68°

67°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
67°

67°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
67°

68°

8 AM
Cloudy
22%
68°

69°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
69°

71°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
71°

73°

11 AM
Cloudy
18%
73°

75°

12 PM
Cloudy
16%
75°

78°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
78°

79°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

For the rest of our Friday, we will have plenty of sunny skies until the late afternoon hours. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be coming in from the southeast around 10-15 mph. Tonight, we will continue to see an increase in cloud cover, with lows only dropping to the 60s and winds from the southeast 10-15 mph. Tomorrow will have mostly cloudy skies with some spotty showers around the region. Highs will only be in the upper 70s to low 80s through the weekend and into Monday. Starting Tuesday, we will have more sunshine again, and highs will be back in the low to mid 90s, which is about average for this time of year.

Sunny

San Angelo

89°F Sunny Feels like 89°
Wind
13 mph ESE
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
66°F A few passing clouds. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph ESE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

86°F Sunny Feels like 87°
Wind
15 mph SE
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low around 65F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph.
65°F A few passing clouds. Low around 65F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph ESE
Precip
13%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

86°F Sunny Feels like 86°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
64°F A few passing clouds. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph SE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

87°F Sunny Feels like 87°
Wind
16 mph SE
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
64°F Mainly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

84°F Sunny Feels like 85°
Wind
11 mph SE
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 65F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
65°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 65F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph ESE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
