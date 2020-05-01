KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, May 1st

Winds will continue to be breezy through the afternoon, with highs getting into the 90s. Partly cloudy skies can be expected through out the day, over into the evening hours, with lows dropping to the 60s. Winds will still be a bit stronger tomorrow, coming from the southwest around 10-20 mph with gusts up to 25. Highs in the 90s and 100s. We will continue seeing highs in the 100s, possibly breaking records through Monday, then decreasing steadily as we go through most of the next week.
Severe Weather Special 2020
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Where to find help: an ongoing list for the Concho Valley
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!