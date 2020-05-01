KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, May 1st

Highs got to the low 90s with plenty of sunshine. We continue to seem warm air stick around for the next several days. Friday is the last day we see upper 90s before triple digits become our highs. Through the weekend into next week 100 to 105 are the highs for the Concho Valley.

There is hope at the end of this warm up in the form of a cold front. That starts moving into the area late Tuesday. It brings some pop up showers with it. Highs get back to the mid 80s behind the cold front.