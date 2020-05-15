KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, May 15th

We will continue to have mostly cloudy skies for the rest of our day. Highs will reach the upper 80s to low 90s, and winds will be consistently from the south with speeds up to 25 mph. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop and move into the Concho Valley area starting around seven tonight, with gusty winds, and larger hail the size of golf balls. Storms will have moved out of the area around one tomorrow morning, and lows will drop to the 60s. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s through the weekend, and skies will be more clear after late Saturday morning.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!