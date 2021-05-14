KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, May 14th

Friday

86° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 86° 66°

Saturday

83° / 66°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 59% 83° 66°

Sunday

86° / 69°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 23% 86° 69°

Monday

91° / 67°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 24% 91° 67°

Tuesday

88° / 65°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 51% 88° 65°

Wednesday

83° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 83° 63°

Thursday

84° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 84° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

80°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

82°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

84°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
84°

84°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
84°

83°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

80°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

76°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
76°

74°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
74°

72°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
72°

71°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
71°

70°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
70°

69°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
69°

68°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
68°

67°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
67°

67°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
67°

66°

6 AM
Cloudy
9%
66°

66°

7 AM
Cloudy
19%
66°

67°

8 AM
Cloudy
15%
67°

69°

9 AM
Cloudy
18%
69°

71°

10 AM
Cloudy
19%
71°

74°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
74°

76°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

78°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
78°

For the rest of our day, we can expect more sunshine during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be reaching the low to mid 80s, which is about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday. Winds will also be coming from the south 10-15 mph. Tonight will give us partly cloudy skies again, with lows only dropping to the 60s and winds coming from the south 10-15 mph. Heading into the weekend, we will have a mix of sun and clouds. Isolated showers are expected to develop and move across the region in the evening hours. Sunday will be a bit warmer with highs in the 90s. A drastic change to next week Tuesday because of a developing low pressure system over our area, so highs will actually be in the 80s instead of possible 100s. We will bounce back to the 90s for Wednesday and Thursday next week.

Mostly Cloudy

San Angelo

75°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 75°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
65°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Robert Lee

74°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 74°
Wind
15 mph SSE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
65°F Partly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
17 mph SSE
Precip
12%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Eldorado

71°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 71°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
64°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Mertzon

72°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
64°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph SSE
Precip
18%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eden

74°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 74°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
64°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

