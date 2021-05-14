For the rest of our day, we can expect more sunshine during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be reaching the low to mid 80s, which is about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday. Winds will also be coming from the south 10-15 mph. Tonight will give us partly cloudy skies again, with lows only dropping to the 60s and winds coming from the south 10-15 mph. Heading into the weekend, we will have a mix of sun and clouds. Isolated showers are expected to develop and move across the region in the evening hours. Sunday will be a bit warmer with highs in the 90s. A drastic change to next week Tuesday because of a developing low pressure system over our area, so highs will actually be in the 80s instead of possible 100s. We will bounce back to the 90s for Wednesday and Thursday next week.
KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, May 14th
7 Day Forecast
