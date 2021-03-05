KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, March 5th

For the rest of the afternoon, we will continue having mostly sunny skies. Winds are expected to be a bit stronger today, coming from the north around 20-25 mph. Temperatures will only be in the mid 60s to low 70s. Tonight, we will have an increase in clouds with lows in the 30s and 40s and winds from the north 5-15 mph. Tomorrow will give us a mix of sun and clouds with highs only in the upper 50s to low 60s and winds will vary in direction again, eventually coming from the south around 5-10 mph later in the day. After Saturday, we will have a gradual warming trend, with highs back in the 80s by the middle of next week.

