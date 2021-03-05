KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, March 5th

Sunny/Wind

San Angelo

69°F Sunny/Wind Feels like 69°
Wind
26 mph NNW
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph.
40°F Generally clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph N
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Partly Cloudy/Wind

Robert Lee

66°F Partly Cloudy/Wind Feels like 66°
Wind
26 mph NNW
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.
39°F Partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph NNE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Sunny/Wind

Eldorado

65°F Sunny/Wind Feels like 65°
Wind
21 mph NNW
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph.
39°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph N
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Fair/Wind

Mertzon

67°F Fair/Wind Feels like 67°
Wind
25 mph NNW
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.
38°F A few passing clouds. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph NNE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Sunny/Wind

Eden

66°F Sunny/Wind Feels like 66°
Wind
24 mph NNW
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 41F. N winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph.
41°F Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 41F. N winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
20 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

For the rest of the afternoon, we will continue having mostly sunny skies. Winds are expected to be a bit stronger today, coming from the north around 20-25 mph. Temperatures will only be in the mid 60s to low 70s. Tonight, we will have an increase in clouds with lows in the 30s and 40s and winds from the north 5-15 mph. Tomorrow will give us a mix of sun and clouds with highs only in the upper 50s to low 60s and winds will vary in direction again, eventually coming from the south around 5-10 mph later in the day. After Saturday, we will have a gradual warming trend, with highs back in the 80s by the middle of next week.

