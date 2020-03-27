KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, March 27th

Closings
We will have warmer temperatures for today, although not as much sun, and a bit stronger winds than the previous couple of days. Highs in the mid to upper 80s with winds from the West and Southwest around 10-15 mph and gusts up to to 25 mph. Tomorrow will start mostly cloudy, but will clear out for the afternoon, highs around average at the mid to upper 70s. We can expect a slight chance of spotty showers developing Monday, and afterwards will see plenty of sunshine for the rest of next week.

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

