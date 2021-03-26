KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, March 26th

Sunny/Wind

San Angelo

79°F Sunny/Wind Feels like 79°
Wind
22 mph S
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
52°F Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph SE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny/Wind

Robert Lee

74°F Sunny/Wind Feels like 74°
Wind
24 mph S
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
51°F Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny/Wind

Eldorado

75°F Sunny/Wind Feels like 75°
Wind
21 mph S
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
55°F Mostly clear. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny/Wind

Mertzon

76°F Sunny/Wind Feels like 76°
Wind
20 mph S
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
54°F Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny/Wind

Eden

75°F Sunny/Wind Feels like 75°
Wind
24 mph S
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
54°F Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

For the rest of the day, we will have plenty of sunshine, temperatures are expected to peak at the mid 80s around the region, and winds will be a bit breezy from the south up to 25 miles per hour. Tonight, winds will be calming down from the southeast up to 10 miles per hour, with clear skies and lows in the 50s. Tomorrow will start off with a few morning clouds, then clearing out for plenty of sunshine for the weekend. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s and winds varying in direction around 5-15 mph. A cold front Sunday morning will give us highs in the 60s. And heading to next week Wednesday, we will have another cold front, which will give us chilly overnight lows dropping close to the freezing point.

Friday

84° / 53°
Sunny/Wind
Sunny/Wind 0% 84° 53°

Saturday

83° / 50°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 19% 83° 50°

Sunday

72° / 40°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 72° 40°

Monday

79° / 56°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 79° 56°

Tuesday

88° / 45°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 2% 88° 45°

Wednesday

66° / 38°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 1% 66° 38°

Thursday

68° / 43°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 2% 68° 43°

78°

1 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
78°

81°

2 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
81°

82°

3 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
82°

82°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

83°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

83°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

82°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

76°

8 PM
Clear
0%
76°

71°

9 PM
Clear
0%
71°

68°

10 PM
Clear
0%
68°

65°

11 PM
Clear
0%
65°

63°

12 AM
Clear
0%
63°

60°

1 AM
Clear
0%
60°

58°

2 AM
Clear
0%
58°

57°

3 AM
Clear
1%
57°

56°

4 AM
Clear
1%
56°

54°

5 AM
Clear
4%
54°

54°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
54°

55°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
55°

56°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
56°

58°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
58°

62°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
62°

68°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
68°

73°

12 PM
Sunny
1%
73°

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

