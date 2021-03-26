KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, March 26th
San Angelo79°F Sunny/Wind Feels like 79°
- Wind
- 22 mph S
- Humidity
- 24%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 13 mph SE
- Precip
- 8%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Robert Lee74°F Sunny/Wind Feels like 74°
- Wind
- 24 mph S
- Humidity
- 28%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 12 mph SSE
- Precip
- 4%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Eldorado75°F Sunny/Wind Feels like 75°
- Wind
- 21 mph S
- Humidity
- 28%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 13 mph SSE
- Precip
- 11%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Mertzon76°F Sunny/Wind Feels like 76°
- Wind
- 20 mph S
- Humidity
- 24%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 15 mph S
- Precip
- 11%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Eden75°F Sunny/Wind Feels like 75°
- Wind
- 24 mph S
- Humidity
- 29%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 15 mph SSE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
For the rest of the day, we will have plenty of sunshine, temperatures are expected to peak at the mid 80s around the region, and winds will be a bit breezy from the south up to 25 miles per hour. Tonight, winds will be calming down from the southeast up to 10 miles per hour, with clear skies and lows in the 50s. Tomorrow will start off with a few morning clouds, then clearing out for plenty of sunshine for the weekend. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s and winds varying in direction around 5-15 mph. A cold front Sunday morning will give us highs in the 60s. And heading to next week Wednesday, we will have another cold front, which will give us chilly overnight lows dropping close to the freezing point.
