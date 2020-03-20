KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, March 20th

A bit cooler than yesterday, with highs only reaching the low to mid 60’s for Concho Valley, but hang on to your hats, because tomorrow will only have highs in the 50’s. Spotty showers can be expected in the afternoon and evening hours, however, after Sunday, we will be back in the 70’s and even in the 80’s for highs as we get through our next work week. Due to no News at Noon, this is a repeat of this mornings forecast.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!