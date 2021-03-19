KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, March 19th

Sunny

San Angelo

55°F Sunny Feels like 52°
Wind
9 mph NNE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph E
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

53°F Sunny Feels like 51°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eldorado

53°F Sunny Feels like 50°
Wind
10 mph NE
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
36°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph E
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

54°F Sunny Feels like 51°
Wind
11 mph NE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
37°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ESE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eden

52°F Sunny Feels like 48°
Wind
11 mph N
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph E
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

For the rest of our Friday, we will have plenty of sunshine and winds from the northeast around 5-10 mph. Temperatures will be in the 60s around the region. Tonight will give us clear skies and lows in the 40s. Winds will be relatively calm. Tomorrow is the first day of spring, and will have plenty of sunshine with winds from the southeast around 5-15 mph. Temperatures will be a bit warmer with highs reaching the 70s around the region. Heading into next week, we will start off with cloudy skies on Monday and possible rain showers and thunderstorms developing in the late afternoon to early evening hours. Stronger activity will stay more to the east of the region. A mix of sun and clouds for the rest of the week, and a cold front late Wednesday will drop our highs around 10-15 degrees heading into Thursday.

Friday

67° / 37°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 67° 37°

Saturday

73° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 73° 46°

Sunday

75° / 55°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 75° 55°

Monday

74° / 43°
AM Clouds/PM Sun/Wind
AM Clouds/PM Sun/Wind 14% 74° 43°

Tuesday

76° / 47°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 76° 47°

Wednesday

64° / 40°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 41% 64° 40°

Thursday

71° / 47°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 71° 47°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

58°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

61°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

63°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

64°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

65°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

65°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

64°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

59°

8 PM
Clear
0%
59°

54°

9 PM
Clear
0%
54°

51°

10 PM
Clear
0%
51°

48°

11 PM
Clear
0%
48°

46°

12 AM
Clear
0%
46°

44°

1 AM
Clear
1%
44°

43°

2 AM
Clear
2%
43°

42°

3 AM
Clear
3%
42°

41°

4 AM
Clear
3%
41°

40°

5 AM
Clear
5%
40°

39°

6 AM
Clear
5%
39°

38°

7 AM
Clear
6%
38°

39°

8 AM
Sunny
5%
39°

43°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
43°

51°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
51°

57°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
57°

61°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

