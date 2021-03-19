KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, March 19th
San Angelo55°F Sunny Feels like 52°
- Wind
- 9 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 43%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 10 mph E
- Precip
- 5%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Robert Lee53°F Sunny Feels like 51°
- Wind
- 7 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 46%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 10 mph ESE
- Precip
- 5%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Eldorado53°F Sunny Feels like 50°
- Wind
- 10 mph NE
- Humidity
- 42%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 9 mph E
- Precip
- 4%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Mertzon54°F Sunny Feels like 51°
- Wind
- 11 mph NE
- Humidity
- 43%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 11 mph ESE
- Precip
- 3%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Eden52°F Sunny Feels like 48°
- Wind
- 11 mph N
- Humidity
- 47%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 9 mph E
- Precip
- 5%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
For the rest of our Friday, we will have plenty of sunshine and winds from the northeast around 5-10 mph. Temperatures will be in the 60s around the region. Tonight will give us clear skies and lows in the 40s. Winds will be relatively calm. Tomorrow is the first day of spring, and will have plenty of sunshine with winds from the southeast around 5-15 mph. Temperatures will be a bit warmer with highs reaching the 70s around the region. Heading into next week, we will start off with cloudy skies on Monday and possible rain showers and thunderstorms developing in the late afternoon to early evening hours. Stronger activity will stay more to the east of the region. A mix of sun and clouds for the rest of the week, and a cold front late Wednesday will drop our highs around 10-15 degrees heading into Thursday.
