KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, March 13th

We will see mostly cloudy skies for the rest of our Friday, with potential rain showers and thunderstorms popping up. Highs are expected to be in the upper 60’s to mid 70’s. Tonight, another round of showers over night, with some thunderstorms expected. Lows dropping into the upper 50’s. For Saturday, a break from cloudy skies and rain, with sunshine in the afternoon, and temperatures in the mid to upper 70’s. We can expect another batch of showers and thunderstorms to enter our area around Sunday and Monday.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!