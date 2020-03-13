KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, March 13th

Weather
We will see mostly cloudy skies for the rest of our Friday, with potential rain showers and thunderstorms popping up. Highs are expected to be in the upper 60’s to mid 70’s. Tonight, another round of showers over night, with some thunderstorms expected. Lows dropping into the upper 50’s. For Saturday, a break from cloudy skies and rain, with sunshine in the afternoon, and temperatures in the mid to upper 70’s. We can expect another batch of showers and thunderstorms to enter our area around Sunday and Monday.

