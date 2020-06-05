KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, June 5th

Clouds will continue to decrease through the day, and winds will be mostly from the south around 5-10 mph. Highs will be in the 90s again. Tonight, a few clouds moving in late, with lows only in the 60s and 70s. Tomorrow will start with morning clouds, and eventually be mostly sunny with more highs in the 90s. Triple digits are expected to be in the area to start of next week.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!