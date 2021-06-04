KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, June 4th

Weather

For the rest of our afternoon, we will continue to increase the cloud cover we have over the region. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop around the Concho Valley. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s for highs and winds will be coming from the east around 5-10 mph. Tonight, we will have a slight decrease in clouds with lows in the 60s and winds will be relatively calm. Tomorrow, we will have a mixture of sun and clouds for the region. Highs will start climbing to the mid 80s for temperatures and winds will be coming from an eastern direction up to ten miles per hour. A few spotty showers could develop as we progress through tomorrow afternoon as well. To finish the weekend, we will be feeling temperatures climb to the 90s for highs and will gradually get to the mid 90s by the middle of next week. More chances of rain showers likely to come by next week Monday, then partly cloudy skies for the rest of the upcoming week. Moisture content continues to be higher than usual as we get through next week once again.

Mostly Cloudy

San Angelo

75°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 75°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph E
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

75°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 75°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
62°F Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Eldorado

71°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 71°
Wind
4 mph ENE
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
61°F Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
19%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Mertzon

74°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 74°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
61°F Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SE
Precip
17%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Eden

72°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
7 mph ENE
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
61°F Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

