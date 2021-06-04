KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, June 4th

For the rest of our afternoon, we will continue to increase the cloud cover we have over the region. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop around the Concho Valley. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s for highs and winds will be coming from the east around 5-10 mph. Tonight, we will have a slight decrease in clouds with lows in the 60s and winds will be relatively calm. Tomorrow, we will have a mixture of sun and clouds for the region. Highs will start climbing to the mid 80s for temperatures and winds will be coming from an eastern direction up to ten miles per hour. A few spotty showers could develop as we progress through tomorrow afternoon as well. To finish the weekend, we will be feeling temperatures climb to the 90s for highs and will gradually get to the mid 90s by the middle of next week. More chances of rain showers likely to come by next week Monday, then partly cloudy skies for the rest of the upcoming week. Moisture content continues to be higher than usual as we get through next week once again.

