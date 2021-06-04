KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, June 4th

For the rest of our afternoon, we will continue to increase the cloud cover we have over the region. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop around the Concho Valley. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s for highs and winds will be coming from the east around 5-10 mph. Tonight, we will have a slight decrease in clouds with lows in the 60s and winds will be relatively calm. Tomorrow, we will have a mixture of sun and clouds for the region. Highs will start climbing to the mid 80s for temperatures and winds will be coming from an eastern direction up to ten miles per hour. A few spotty showers could develop as we progress through tomorrow afternoon as well. To finish the weekend, we will be feeling temperatures climb to the 90s for highs and will gradually get to the mid 90s by the middle of next week. More chances of rain showers likely to come by next week Monday, then partly cloudy skies for the rest of the upcoming week. Moisture content continues to be higher than usual as we get through next week once again.
San Angelo75°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 75°
- Wind
- 6 mph E
- Humidity
- 62%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
63°F Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph E
- Precip
- 15%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Robert Lee75°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 75°
- Wind
- 5 mph E
- Humidity
- 64%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
62°F Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph ESE
- Precip
- 15%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Eldorado71°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 71°
- Wind
- 4 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 68%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
61°F Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph SE
- Precip
- 19%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Mertzon74°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 74°
- Wind
- 6 mph E
- Humidity
- 61%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
61°F Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph SE
- Precip
- 17%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Eden72°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 72°
- Wind
- 7 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 69%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
61°F Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph SE
- Precip
- 24%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
