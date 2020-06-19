KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, June 19th

Clouds will continue to decrease through the afternoon, with highs getting into the 90s again. Winds will be steady from the south around 10-15 mph today. Still a bit more on the humid side. Tonight, some rain showers could develop into thunderstorms around the region. Lows will be in the 60s and 70s. Rainfall amounts could reach up to a quarter inch in some areas. Areal flooding can also occur. Father’s Day will be mostly sunny, but highs will be warmer, getting into the 100s for highs.
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!