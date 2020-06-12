KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, June 12th

Highs will be in the 90s this afternoon and winds will increase from the southeast later today around 10-15 mph. More clouds will continue to make their way into the area this weekend, and highs will maintain in the 90s as well. We will have potential chances of rain showers next week Tuesday and Thursday. And higher moisture content will be coming back slowly through the next few weeks, elevating our levels of humidity.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!