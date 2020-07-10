KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, June 10th

A heat advisory will remain in effect until Saturday 8 p.m. Temperatures will be in the 90s and 100s today, with slightly higher humidity levels. Winds will be from the south around 5-10 mph. Tonight will have clear skies with lows in the 70s, and tomorrow will have warmer temperatures with highs back in the 100s. We will increase highs as we get to Monday, then a small decline in temperatures moving through next week, but still staying in the 100s.
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!