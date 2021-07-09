KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, July 9th

For the rest of our afternoon, we are looking at a gradual decrease in clouds across the region. A few spotty showers are still likely around the south and southeastern edge of the Concho Valley. Temperatures will be reaching the 80s across the region and winds will also be picking up speeds from the east up to 15 miles per hour. As we head into the evening hours, we are looking at partly cloudy skies with lows in the 60s and 70s and winds coming from the southeast up to ten miles per hour. Tomorrow, we kick off our weekend with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will hit the upper 80s to low 90s for the region and winds will be coming from the south up to 15 miles per hour. Monday looks to be the best chance of early morning showers, which will be very spotty around the area, otherwise we will have a mix of sun and clouds for the start of the week. Temperatures will slowly rise to the upper 90s by Thursday of next week, but moisture content isn’t going anywhere soon, so we will continue to have muggy mornings moving forward as well.

Close Modal Submit Photo or Video Title Name Email Description (optional) Submit Photo or Video