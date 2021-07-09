KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, July 9th

For the rest of our afternoon, we are looking at a gradual decrease in clouds across the region. A few spotty showers are still likely around the south and southeastern edge of the Concho Valley. Temperatures will be reaching the 80s across the region and winds will also be picking up speeds from the east up to 15 miles per hour. As we head into the evening hours, we are looking at partly cloudy skies with lows in the 60s and 70s and winds coming from the southeast up to ten miles per hour. Tomorrow, we kick off our weekend with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will hit the upper 80s to low 90s for the region and winds will be coming from the south up to 15 miles per hour. Monday looks to be the best chance of early morning showers, which will be very spotty around the area, otherwise we will have a mix of sun and clouds for the start of the week. Temperatures will slowly rise to the upper 90s by Thursday of next week, but moisture content isn’t going anywhere soon, so we will continue to have muggy mornings moving forward as well.
San Angelo89°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 94°
- Wind
- 13 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 51%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
72°F Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph SE
- Precip
- 15%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New Moon
Robert Lee87°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 92°
- Wind
- 11 mph E
- Humidity
- 55%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
71°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph SE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New Moon
Eldorado84°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 88°
- Wind
- 13 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 60%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
70°F Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
- Wind
- 13 mph SE
- Precip
- 31%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New Moon
Mertzon88°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 92°
- Wind
- 12 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 48%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
70°F Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph SE
- Precip
- 17%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New Moon
Eden81°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 85°
- Wind
- 12 mph E
- Humidity
- 66%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
70°F Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
- Wind
- 13 mph SSE
- Precip
- 30%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- New Moon
