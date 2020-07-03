Breaking News
Lake Nasworthy 4th of July fireworks show will not take place Saturday

KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, July 3rd

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 90s and winds will be from the south 5-10 mph. Partly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the 60s and 70s. This weekend will have 100s for highs, and partly cloudy skies through the day. A slight haze will be with us as the dusts from the Sahara Desert continues to scatter across the Texas skies. And looking ahead to next week, we can expect a bit of a cooler start for the first half, with highs only in the 90s again.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.