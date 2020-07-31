KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, July 31st

A hot day with temperatures across the Concho Valley getting to the upper 90s and a few in the triple digits. Clouds start to roll in overnight with lows in the mid 70s. Friday late showers and storms move across the area. This is due to a weak front that only brings rain chances while our temperatures stay warm in the upper 90s.

Rain chances stick around for Monday and drying out for next week. Temperatures can cool down if the area sees a showers or two. Most are going to see upper 90s and a few triple digits.