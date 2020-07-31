KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, July 31st

We will start to decrease in cloud cover later this afternoon, and highs will be reaching the mid 90s, as winds from the northeast will give us a bit of a cool down for today and tomorrow. Some spotty showers later tonight can pop up in the southern half of the Concho Valley. Tonight, partly cloudy skies with lows in the 60s and 70s. Tomorrow will be another mixed day of sun and clouds, and highs back in the 90s. Showers and storms will be scattered across the region as we get through tomorrow as well as Monday, where more severe storms could develop.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!