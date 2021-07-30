KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, July 30th

Weather

For the rest of our Friday afternoon, we are looking at a slight increase in cloud coverage for the viewing area. Temperatures will once again peak in the low to mid 90s and winds will pick up a bit from the east around 5-10 mph. As we head into the evening hours, we are looking at clearing skies with temperatures dropping to the low to mid 70s and winds will be fairly calm once again. Our weekend looks to have temperatures reaching the mid 90s to low 100s. We will have a mix of sun and clouds, and later Sunday, we can expected scattered showers and storms to develop around the region. Heading into next week will give us wide spread showers and storms, and we will have a slight cooling trend closer to the middle of next week. Temperatures will continue to slowly decrease to the mid 80s for highs by next week Thursday. Showers and storms will be a hit and miss for Wednesday and Thursday.

Partly Cloudy

San Angelo

92°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 96°
Wind
4 mph ESE
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
73°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

91°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 96°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 73F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
73°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 73F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
14%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

88°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 91°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

90°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 93°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Some passing clouds. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Eden

90°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 93°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.