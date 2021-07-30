KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, July 30th

For the rest of our Friday afternoon, we are looking at a slight increase in cloud coverage for the viewing area. Temperatures will once again peak in the low to mid 90s and winds will pick up a bit from the east around 5-10 mph. As we head into the evening hours, we are looking at clearing skies with temperatures dropping to the low to mid 70s and winds will be fairly calm once again. Our weekend looks to have temperatures reaching the mid 90s to low 100s. We will have a mix of sun and clouds, and later Sunday, we can expected scattered showers and storms to develop around the region. Heading into next week will give us wide spread showers and storms, and we will have a slight cooling trend closer to the middle of next week. Temperatures will continue to slowly decrease to the mid 80s for highs by next week Thursday. Showers and storms will be a hit and miss for Wednesday and Thursday.
