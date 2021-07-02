KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, July 2nd

Weather

For the rest of our afternoon hours, we are looking to increase the amount of clouds we will have in the skies. A few spotty showers could develop in the early evening hours. Temperatures will peak in the upper 80s to low 90s this afternoon. Winds will be coming from the northeast around 5-10 mph. As we head into the evening hours, we are looking at mostly cloudy skies with lows dropping to the 70s and northeast winds will be coming in up to ten miles per hour. As we head into the overnight hours, we are looking at having scattered showers and thunderstorms. Tomorrow will give us scattered showers and storms, which will likely put a damper on outdoor plans and activities to kick off this weekend. Highs will be in the 80s and winds will be coming from the east up to ten miles per hour. As we get through the weekend, we will continue to have mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 80s. Less organized showers can be expected for Sunday, but there is still a chance of showers developing. Next week will also be on the rainy side, especially for Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will remain cooler than average as we get through the next several days as well.

Partly Cloudy

San Angelo

91°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 96°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 72F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
73°F Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 72F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
10 mph NE
Precip
48%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

87°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 91°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 72F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
72°F Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 72F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
9 mph ENE
Precip
58%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

89°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 92°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph E
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Mertzon

89°F Fair Feels like 92°
Wind
7 mph ENE
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms during the evening. Mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 71F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
71°F Isolated thunderstorms during the evening. Mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 71F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
9 mph E
Precip
33%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eden

89°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 92°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 71F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
71°F Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 71F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
10 mph ENE
Precip
42%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
