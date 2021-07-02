KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, July 2nd

For the rest of our afternoon hours, we are looking to increase the amount of clouds we will have in the skies. A few spotty showers could develop in the early evening hours. Temperatures will peak in the upper 80s to low 90s this afternoon. Winds will be coming from the northeast around 5-10 mph. As we head into the evening hours, we are looking at mostly cloudy skies with lows dropping to the 70s and northeast winds will be coming in up to ten miles per hour. As we head into the overnight hours, we are looking at having scattered showers and thunderstorms. Tomorrow will give us scattered showers and storms, which will likely put a damper on outdoor plans and activities to kick off this weekend. Highs will be in the 80s and winds will be coming from the east up to ten miles per hour. As we get through the weekend, we will continue to have mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 80s. Less organized showers can be expected for Sunday, but there is still a chance of showers developing. Next week will also be on the rainy side, especially for Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will remain cooler than average as we get through the next several days as well.
San Angelo91°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 96°
- Wind
- 6 mph N
- Humidity
- 43%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
73°F Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 72F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
- Wind
- 10 mph NE
- Precip
- 48%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Robert Lee87°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 91°
- Wind
- 6 mph N
- Humidity
- 52%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
72°F Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 72F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
- Wind
- 9 mph ENE
- Precip
- 58%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Eldorado89°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 92°
- Wind
- 5 mph E
- Humidity
- 44%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
72°F Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph E
- Precip
- 24%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Mertzon89°F Fair Feels like 92°
- Wind
- 7 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 44%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
71°F Isolated thunderstorms during the evening. Mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 71F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
- Wind
- 9 mph E
- Precip
- 33%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Eden89°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 92°
- Wind
- 7 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 44%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
71°F Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 71F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 10 mph ENE
- Precip
- 42%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
San Angelo92°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 96°
- Wind
- 6 mph N
- Humidity
- 43%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
73°F Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 73F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
- Wind
- 10 mph ENE
- Precip
- 51%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Robert Lee87°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 91°
- Wind
- 6 mph N
- Humidity
- 52%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
72°F Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 72F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
- Wind
- 9 mph ENE
- Precip
- 58%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Eldorado89°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 92°
- Wind
- 5 mph E
- Humidity
- 44%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
72°F Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph E
- Precip
- 24%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Mertzon89°F Fair Feels like 92°
- Wind
- 7 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 44%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
71°F Isolated thunderstorms during the evening. Mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 71F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
- Wind
- 9 mph E
- Precip
- 33%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Eden89°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 92°
- Wind
- 7 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 44%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
71°F Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 71F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 10 mph ENE
- Precip
- 42%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent