KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, July 2nd

For the rest of our afternoon hours, we are looking to increase the amount of clouds we will have in the skies. A few spotty showers could develop in the early evening hours. Temperatures will peak in the upper 80s to low 90s this afternoon. Winds will be coming from the northeast around 5-10 mph. As we head into the evening hours, we are looking at mostly cloudy skies with lows dropping to the 70s and northeast winds will be coming in up to ten miles per hour. As we head into the overnight hours, we are looking at having scattered showers and thunderstorms. Tomorrow will give us scattered showers and storms, which will likely put a damper on outdoor plans and activities to kick off this weekend. Highs will be in the 80s and winds will be coming from the east up to ten miles per hour. As we get through the weekend, we will continue to have mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 80s. Less organized showers can be expected for Sunday, but there is still a chance of showers developing. Next week will also be on the rainy side, especially for Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will remain cooler than average as we get through the next several days as well.

Close Modal Submit Photo or Video Title Name Email Description (optional) Submit Photo or Video