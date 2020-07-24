KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, July 24th

We will start to increase in cloud cover as we go through the afternoon hours, and winds will be picking up speeds from the east up to 15 mph. Tonight, we can expect partly cloudy skies with lows in the 70s. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy, and highs only in the low to mid 90s. Some showers are expected to develop around the region. Sunday, more scattered showers and storms developing as tropical storm Hanna continue to move just south of the Concho Valley. After Monday, we will expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 90s.
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!