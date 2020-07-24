KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, July 24th

Dinosaur statues in a city park. Photo courtesy of Needpix.com

For today’s fun fact Friday, we are going to look at the climate of the planet, and how drastically it could change if we successfully recreated a dinosaur into our environment (random, I know, but hear me out). Dinosaurs roamed the planet millions of years ago, but this was also a time, when the weather was warmer, and more humid. No, not just your 90 degrees and 80% humidity. Hot and humid enough that there weren’t any ice caps on the planet. So no Antarctica, and no Greenland. But dinosaurs could endure in this kind of climate. When the meteors hit Earth, many of the large lizards died from direct impact. However, many more died because of lack of sunlight, and the temperatures being too cold. The meteor particle blocked out a majority of the sunlight, causing climate change globally, and suddenly, the temperatures became too cold! Fast forward to today. We already have a problem with our climate continuously warming over time. If a dinosaur is added to the mix, we have a large animal breathing out more carbon monoxide, which would, over time, add more warmth and humidity. Yes, our plants would absorb it, but they would also get larger. However, there isn’t enough space to cohabitate, so either the planet will overheat (think cooking something in the microwave on the lowest setting for several hours), or plants will take over where we live, which will help allow dinosaurs to take over the planet again. A few movies have already been made as to why this entire concept is not a smart idea. For more information, you can visit: https://www.livescience.com/44330-jurassic-dinosaur-carbon-dioxide.html