KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, July 23rd

As we continue through the rest of our day, we are looking at an increase in clouds getting closer to the evening hours. We could see a few showers and storms pop up sporadically across the region. Temperatures will be a bit warmer, hitting the mid to upper 90s for highs and winds will continue coming from the south a bit on the breezy side around 10-15 mph. As we head into the evening hours, we are looking at mostly clear skies with temperatures dropping to the 60s and 70s and winds still coming from the south up to 15 miles per hour. Kicking off the first day of this weekend, we can expect plenty of sunshine around the Concho Valley. Temperatures will be in the upper 90s to low 100s and winds will still be coming from the south around 5-15 mph. Triple digits will stick around for the region at least in to the beginning of next week and we will have plenty of sun as well. The middle days of this upcoming week will provide a bit cloud coverage, giving us periodic shade, and temperatures will be in the 90s and 100s as well. Moisture content will increase over this weekend, but we will drop back down to more dry conditions as we get into the first few days of next week.

Fair

San Angelo

91°F Fair Feels like 97°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
73°F Mostly clear. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

88°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 95°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
72°F Mainly clear. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Eldorado

89°F Sunny Feels like 93°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
72°F Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Mertzon

90°F Sunny Feels like 94°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
72°F Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Eden

90°F Sunny Feels like 93°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
72°F A clear sky. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

