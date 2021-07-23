KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, July 23rd

As we continue through the rest of our day, we are looking at an increase in clouds getting closer to the evening hours. We could see a few showers and storms pop up sporadically across the region. Temperatures will be a bit warmer, hitting the mid to upper 90s for highs and winds will continue coming from the south a bit on the breezy side around 10-15 mph. As we head into the evening hours, we are looking at mostly clear skies with temperatures dropping to the 60s and 70s and winds still coming from the south up to 15 miles per hour. Kicking off the first day of this weekend, we can expect plenty of sunshine around the Concho Valley. Temperatures will be in the upper 90s to low 100s and winds will still be coming from the south around 5-15 mph. Triple digits will stick around for the region at least in to the beginning of next week and we will have plenty of sun as well. The middle days of this upcoming week will provide a bit cloud coverage, giving us periodic shade, and temperatures will be in the 90s and 100s as well. Moisture content will increase over this weekend, but we will drop back down to more dry conditions as we get into the first few days of next week.

