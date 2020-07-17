KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, July 17th

St. Louis Tornado May 27, 1896. Picture courtesy of NOAA.

We take a step back to learn about the history of weather; how it started, when, etc. The first known attempt at recording weather conditions and forecasting come from the Babylonians around 650 B.C. Aristotle also wrote hit theories of how weather conditions formed, and the cause of each event in the book title Meteorologica. Even though there were several pieces of information we now know wouldn’t be factual, his book, and philosophy on weather was regarded as authority. It wasn’t until the 17th century, which was the end of the Renaissance period. However, it wasn’t until the 1860s when actual forecasting became a realistic idea, with several weather instruments constructed, and a large-scale gathering of weather data around many areas. In the 1920s, weather balloons, which carried a new invention at the time called a radiosonde, would collect data higher in altitude than previously reached. The radiosonde would transmit data back to the station at the ground, giving us the opportunities to create soundings. For more history on weather, you can visit: