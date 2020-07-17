KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, July 17th

We will continue to have plenty of sunshine in the area, with highs in the low to mid 100s. Winds will start picking up speeds later today from the southeast with speeds up to 25 mph. Mostly clear skies tonight with lows in the 70s. Winds will calm down from the south around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will be a gradual increase in clouds through the day, with highs in the upper 90s to low 100s, and after tomorrow, we can expect to be in the 90s for highs getting through the rest of the weekend and into next week.

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.