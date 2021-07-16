KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, July 16th

As we get through our Friday afternoon, we are looking to have plenty of sunshine, with a few clouds later in the day. Temperatures will eventually reach the low to mid 90s for highs around the region and winds will continue to be a southern breeze around 10-15 mph. Later tonight, we are looking at clear skies with lows dropping to the 60s and 70s and winds still coming from the south up to 15 miles per hour. Kicking off the first half of our weekend, we are looking at having a few clouds in the skies, otherwise plenty of sunshine with temperatures about the same, getting to the low to mid 90s. Winds will still be consistent from the south up to 15 miles per hour. Heading into this next week, we will have plenty of sunshine for most of Monday, with highs reaching the mid 90s for some in the Concho Valley. Tuesday will provide a cold front moving through the region, dropping our temperatures down 10-15 degrees for highs. As we go through the middle of next week, we are looking at scattered showers and possible storms sticking around, and temperatures will only hit the 80s for highs.

Sunny

San Angelo

91°F Sunny Feels like 97°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
73°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

89°F Sunny Feels like 95°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
73°F Mainly clear skies. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Eldorado

89°F Fair Feels like 93°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
72°F A few passing clouds. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

90°F Sunny Feels like 94°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
72°F Mainly clear skies. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Eden

88°F Fair Feels like 92°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
72°F Mostly clear. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

