KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, July 16th

As we get through our Friday afternoon, we are looking to have plenty of sunshine, with a few clouds later in the day. Temperatures will eventually reach the low to mid 90s for highs around the region and winds will continue to be a southern breeze around 10-15 mph. Later tonight, we are looking at clear skies with lows dropping to the 60s and 70s and winds still coming from the south up to 15 miles per hour. Kicking off the first half of our weekend, we are looking at having a few clouds in the skies, otherwise plenty of sunshine with temperatures about the same, getting to the low to mid 90s. Winds will still be consistent from the south up to 15 miles per hour. Heading into this next week, we will have plenty of sunshine for most of Monday, with highs reaching the mid 90s for some in the Concho Valley. Tuesday will provide a cold front moving through the region, dropping our temperatures down 10-15 degrees for highs. As we go through the middle of next week, we are looking at scattered showers and possible storms sticking around, and temperatures will only hit the 80s for highs.

