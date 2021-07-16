KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, July 16th

As we get through our Friday afternoon, we are looking to have plenty of sunshine, with a few clouds later in the day. Temperatures will eventually reach the low to mid 90s for highs around the region and winds will continue to be a southern breeze around 10-15 mph. Later tonight, we are looking at clear skies with lows dropping to the 60s and 70s and winds still coming from the south up to 15 miles per hour. Kicking off the first half of our weekend, we are looking at having a few clouds in the skies, otherwise plenty of sunshine with temperatures about the same, getting to the low to mid 90s. Winds will still be consistent from the south up to 15 miles per hour. Heading into this next week, we will have plenty of sunshine for most of Monday, with highs reaching the mid 90s for some in the Concho Valley. Tuesday will provide a cold front moving through the region, dropping our temperatures down 10-15 degrees for highs. As we go through the middle of next week, we are looking at scattered showers and possible storms sticking around, and temperatures will only hit the 80s for highs.
San Angelo91°F Sunny Feels like 97°
- Wind
- 9 mph S
- Humidity
- 47%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
73°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 11 mph SSE
- Precip
- 5%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Robert Lee89°F Sunny Feels like 95°
- Wind
- 10 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 52%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
73°F Mainly clear skies. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph SSE
- Precip
- 5%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Eldorado89°F Fair Feels like 93°
- Wind
- 12 mph S
- Humidity
- 46%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
72°F A few passing clouds. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph SSE
- Precip
- 7%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Mertzon90°F Sunny Feels like 94°
- Wind
- 12 mph S
- Humidity
- 44%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
72°F Mainly clear skies. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph S
- Precip
- 11%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Eden88°F Fair Feels like 92°
- Wind
- 10 mph S
- Humidity
- 49%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
72°F Mostly clear. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 12 mph SSE
- Precip
- 7%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
