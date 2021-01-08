KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, January 8th

We will continue to see a mixture of sun and clouds as we get through the rest of the day. Highs will be in the 50s across the region, and winds from the east around 5-10 mph. Tonight will give us an increase in cloud cover, with lows in the 20s and 30s and calm winds. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy all day, with highs in the 50s and winds from the east around 5-15 mph. The storm system on Sunday is looking less and less favorable for producing much precipitation for most of the region. More snow and rain can be expected for the northern counties in the Concho Valley. Coleman county looks to have the highest chance of higher snowfall totals (around 4-5 inches). After Sunday, we will have a warming trend, and what little snow we do get, will melt quickly, with highs back in the 50s and 60s.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!