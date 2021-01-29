KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, January 29th

As we head to the second half of our day, we will continue having mostly cloudy skies in the area. Temperatures are expected to be in the 60s for the region, and winds will be a bit on the breezy side today, coming from the south around 10-20 mph, then calming down a bit in the early evening. Tonight will have mostly cloudy skies with a few spotty showers around the midnight hour in the region. Lows will only be in the 50s tonight and winds will pick back up from the south with speeds up to 25 miles per hour. Tomorrow will give us plenty of sunny skies by mid morning, with highs in the 60s, and winds will come in a bit stronger, with speeds up to 35 miles per hour, and varying directions. A warming trend is looking to be more favorable in our forecast for the first half of next week, possibly getting us to the 80s by Wednesday. A cold front overnight into Thursday will bring our highs down around 30-35 degrees.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!