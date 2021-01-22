KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, January 22nd

Getting through the rest of our Friday, we will have plenty of sunny skies, with highs reaching the 60s around the region, and winds will be coming mostly from a northern direction around 5-10 mph. Tonight, an increase in cloud cover can be expected, with lows in the 40s and winds from the east around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will have cloudy skies with highs in the 70s and winds will vary in direction 5-15 mph. A few spotty showers could develop around the region over the weekend, but highs will be remain in the 70s and possibly get into the 80s a bit. A cold front later Sunday evening will drop us back to the 60s for the first half of next week, but we can expect plenty of sunshine for the first half of the next work week.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!