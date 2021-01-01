KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, January 1st

As we continue through the rest of our first day of 2021, we will have sunny skies in the area. Highs will be in the upper 30s to low 40s and winds from the northwest around 5-10 mph. Tonight will have partly cloudy skies with lows in the 20s and 30s and winds from the west around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with highs in the 40s and 50s and winds still from the west around 5-10 mph. We will eventually be back in the 60s for highs by Monday and Tuesday, but a weaker cold front will come through later Tuesday, dropping us around 10 degrees for highs in the course of two days.
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!