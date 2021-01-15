KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, January 15th

As we get through the rest of our Friday, we will have breezy winds coming from the northwest around 10-15 mph in the early afternoon, then calming down as we head into the evening. Skies will be sunny and temperatures are expected to reach the mid 50s for most of the region. Tonight will give us clear skies and winds from the west around 5-10 mph. Tomorrow will have plenty of sunshine for the day, with highs in the 60s and winds from the south around 5-15 mph. We will continue to have decent weather and temperatures through Monday, but starting Tuesday, we can expect cloudy skies with scattered showers, and temperatures will drop to the 40s for at least one day.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!