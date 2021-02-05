KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, February 5th

Weather

Sunny

San Angelo

64°F Sunny Feels like 64°
Wind
5 mph WSW
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
43°F Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

62°F Sunny Feels like 62°
Wind
6 mph SW
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
44°F Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eldorado

64°F Sunny Feels like 64°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
41°F Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

65°F Sunny Feels like 65°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
42°F Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eden

64°F Sunny Feels like 64°
Wind
7 mph WSW
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
44°F Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Continuing through the afternoon, we will have plenty of sunny skies, with temperatures reaching the mid 60s for most of the region, and winds will vary in direction, coming in around 5-10 mph. Tonight, clear skies for the area, lows in the 40s and winds from the south will be picking up around 5-15 mph. Tomorrow, breezy winds will vary in direction, coming in around 10-20 mph, with highs in the 60s and sunny skies to kick off the weekend. The colder air mass from the north is expected to make its way to the region next week, and looking even further ahead, we could be dropping to the teens and single digit highs by Valentine’s Day.

Due to technical difficulties, a video clip of the full weather forecast is not available at this time. Sorry for the inconvenience.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved.

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

66° / 44°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 66° 44°

Saturday

68° / 35°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 68° 35°

Sunday

75° / 48°
Sunny/Wind
Sunny/Wind 1% 75° 48°

Monday

81° / 39°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 81° 39°

Tuesday

68° / 39°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 68° 39°

Wednesday

58° / 32°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 58° 32°

Thursday

44° / 20°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 44° 20°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

66°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

66°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

64°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

59°

7 PM
Clear
0%
59°

55°

8 PM
Clear
0%
55°

52°

9 PM
Clear
0%
52°

49°

10 PM
Clear
0%
49°

48°

11 PM
Clear
1%
48°

48°

12 AM
Clear
1%
48°

48°

1 AM
Clear
1%
48°

48°

2 AM
Clear
1%
48°

48°

3 AM
Clear
2%
48°

47°

4 AM
Clear
3%
47°

47°

5 AM
Clear
3%
47°

46°

6 AM
Clear
4%
46°

45°

7 AM
Clear
2%
45°

46°

8 AM
Sunny
1%
46°

51°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
51°

56°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
56°

59°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
59°

62°

12 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
62°

64°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

66°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

67°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.