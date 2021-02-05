KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, February 5th

Continuing through the afternoon, we will have plenty of sunny skies, with temperatures reaching the mid 60s for most of the region, and winds will vary in direction, coming in around 5-10 mph. Tonight, clear skies for the area, lows in the 40s and winds from the south will be picking up around 5-15 mph. Tomorrow, breezy winds will vary in direction, coming in around 10-20 mph, with highs in the 60s and sunny skies to kick off the weekend. The colder air mass from the north is expected to make its way to the region next week, and looking even further ahead, we could be dropping to the teens and single digit highs by Valentine’s Day.

Due to technical difficulties, a video clip of the full weather forecast is not available at this time. Sorry for the inconvenience.