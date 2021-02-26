KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, February 26th
San Angelo60°F Sunny Feels like 60°
- Wind
- 6 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 43%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 5 mph ESE
- Precip
- 14%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full Moon
Robert Lee57°F Sunny Feels like 57°
- Wind
- 4 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 49%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 4 mph SE
- Precip
- 17%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full Moon
Eldorado64°F Sunny Feels like 64°
- Wind
- 4 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 46%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 5 mph S
- Precip
- 13%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full Moon
Mertzon62°F Sunny Feels like 62°
- Wind
- 6 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 40%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 7 mph S
- Precip
- 21%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full Moon
Eden62°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 62°
- Wind
- 4 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 47%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 8 mph SSE
- Precip
- 11%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full Moon
We will see a bit more sunshine this afternoon, with temperatures jumping to the 60s and 70s for highs around the region today. Winds will also pick up a bit from mostly a southern direction around 5-10 mph. Tonight will give us an increase in cloud cover, with lows in the 40s and 50s and winds will be relatively calm. Tomorrow will give us mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 70s and 80s with winds from the south around 5-15 mph. Sunday and Monday will give us cooler temperatures with scattered showers and possible thunderstorms. A quick warm-up for the middle of next week, with more showers and storms possible by next Thursday.
Submit Photo or Video
San Angelo60°F Sunny Feels like 60°
- Wind
- 5 mph W
- Humidity
- 44%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 5 mph SE
- Precip
- 14%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full Moon
Robert Lee57°F Sunny Feels like 57°
- Wind
- 4 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 49%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 4 mph SE
- Precip
- 17%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full Moon
Eldorado64°F Sunny Feels like 64°
- Wind
- 4 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 46%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 5 mph S
- Precip
- 13%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full Moon
Mertzon62°F Sunny Feels like 62°
- Wind
- 6 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 40%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 7 mph S
- Precip
- 21%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full Moon
Eden62°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 62°
- Wind
- 4 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 47%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 8 mph SSE
- Precip
- 11%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Full Moon
7 Day
7 Day Forecast
- Humidity