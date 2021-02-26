KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, February 26th

KLST Weather

Sunny

San Angelo

60°F Sunny Feels like 60°
Wind
6 mph WSW
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
46°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
14%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Robert Lee

57°F Sunny Feels like 57°
Wind
4 mph WSW
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
17%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Eldorado

64°F Sunny Feels like 64°
Wind
4 mph SSW
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
13%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Mertzon

62°F Sunny Feels like 62°
Wind
6 mph WSW
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 47F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
47°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 47F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
21%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Partly Cloudy

Eden

62°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 62°
Wind
4 mph WSW
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low near 50F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
50°F A few clouds. Low near 50F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon

We will see a bit more sunshine this afternoon, with temperatures jumping to the 60s and 70s for highs around the region today. Winds will also pick up a bit from mostly a southern direction around 5-10 mph. Tonight will give us an increase in cloud cover, with lows in the 40s and 50s and winds will be relatively calm. Tomorrow will give us mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 70s and 80s with winds from the south around 5-15 mph. Sunday and Monday will give us cooler temperatures with scattered showers and possible thunderstorms. A quick warm-up for the middle of next week, with more showers and storms possible by next Thursday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Friday

72° / 47°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 72° 47°

Saturday

77° / 56°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 21% 77° 56°

Sunday

62° / 40°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 62° 40°

Monday

51° / 38°
AM Showers
AM Showers 39% 51° 38°

Tuesday

64° / 43°
Sunny
Sunny 9% 64° 43°

Wednesday

72° / 47°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 72° 47°

Thursday

73° / 47°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 12% 73° 47°

62°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

66°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

69°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

70°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
70°

71°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
71°

69°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
69°

63°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
63°

59°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
59°

57°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
57°

55°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
55°

53°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
53°

51°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
51°

50°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
50°

49°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
49°

48°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
48°

48°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
48°

48°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
48°

49°

6 AM
Cloudy
15%
49°

50°

7 AM
Cloudy
18%
50°

52°

8 AM
Cloudy
21%
52°

56°

9 AM
Cloudy
17%
56°

59°

10 AM
Cloudy
19%
59°

63°

11 AM
Cloudy
16%
63°

66°

12 PM
Cloudy
9%
66°

