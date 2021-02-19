KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, February 19th
San Angelo43°F Sunny Feels like 37°
- Wind
- 11 mph S
- Humidity
- 53%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 10 mph SW
- Precip
- 6%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
Robert Lee44°F Sunny Feels like 38°
- Wind
- 13 mph S
- Humidity
- 53%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 12 mph SSW
- Precip
- 6%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
Eldorado39°F Sunny Feels like 33°
- Wind
- 8 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 58%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 9 mph SW
- Precip
- 6%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
Mertzon41°F Sunny Feels like 33°
- Wind
- 13 mph S
- Humidity
- 63%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 13 mph SSW
- Precip
- 6%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
Eden46°F Sunny Feels like 41°
- Wind
- 10 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 42%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 12 mph SSW
- Precip
- 4%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
To end our week, we will continue to have plenty of sunny skies, with highs in the 40s around the region, which will help melt the snow and ice. Winds will be coming from the southwest around 5-10 mph. Tonight, we will have lows dropping back to the 20s with clear skies and winds still from the southwest around 5-15 mph. Tomorrow, more sunny skies, with highs in the 50s and 60s and winds a bit breezy up to 20 miles per hour. Heading into next week, we continue a warming trend with 70s for the region as highs. A cold front Wednesday evening will drop our highs to the 50s by Thursday.
