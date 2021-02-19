KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, February 19th

Weather
KLST Weather

Sunny

San Angelo

43°F Sunny Feels like 37°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
25°F Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Sunny

Robert Lee

44°F Sunny Feels like 38°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
26°F Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Sunny

Eldorado

39°F Sunny Feels like 33°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
25°F Clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Sunny

Mertzon

41°F Sunny Feels like 33°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
27°F Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Sunny

Eden

46°F Sunny Feels like 41°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
27°F Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

To end our week, we will continue to have plenty of sunny skies, with highs in the 40s around the region, which will help melt the snow and ice. Winds will be coming from the southwest around 5-10 mph. Tonight, we will have lows dropping back to the 20s with clear skies and winds still from the southwest around 5-15 mph. Tomorrow, more sunny skies, with highs in the 50s and 60s and winds a bit breezy up to 20 miles per hour. Heading into next week, we continue a warming trend with 70s for the region as highs. A cold front Wednesday evening will drop our highs to the 50s by Thursday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

43° / 25°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 43° 25°

Saturday

58° / 41°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 58° 41°

Sunday

59° / 26°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 59° 26°

Monday

59° / 34°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 59° 34°

Tuesday

65° / 48°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 65° 48°

Wednesday

70° / 36°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 70° 36°

Thursday

52° / 30°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 17% 52° 30°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

43°

4 PM
Sunny
1%
43°

45°

5 PM
Sunny
1%
45°

44°

6 PM
Sunny
1%
44°

39°

7 PM
Clear
2%
39°

36°

8 PM
Clear
2%
36°

33°

9 PM
Clear
2%
33°

31°

10 PM
Clear
2%
31°

29°

11 PM
Clear
5%
29°

28°

12 AM
Clear
5%
28°

28°

1 AM
Clear
5%
28°

28°

2 AM
Clear
6%
28°

28°

3 AM
Clear
6%
28°

27°

4 AM
Clear
6%
27°

27°

5 AM
Clear
6%
27°

26°

6 AM
Clear
6%
26°

26°

7 AM
Clear
6%
26°

27°

8 AM
Sunny
5%
27°

33°

9 AM
Sunny
3%
33°

39°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
39°

45°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
45°

49°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
49°

52°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
52°

54°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

56°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
56°

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

