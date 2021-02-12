KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, February 12th

Fog

San Angelo

24°F Fog Feels like 14°
Wind
9 mph NNE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 21F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
21°F Cloudy. Low 21F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
13%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Robert Lee

23°F Cloudy Feels like 15°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low around 20F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
20°F Overcast. Low around 20F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Eldorado

24°F Cloudy Feels like 15°
Wind
8 mph NNE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low around 20F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
20°F Cloudy skies. Low around 20F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Mertzon

24°F Cloudy Feels like 15°
Wind
8 mph NNE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low near 20F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
20°F Cloudy skies. Low near 20F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph ENE
Precip
12%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Cloudy

Eden

24°F Cloudy Feels like 13°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low around 20F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
20°F Overcast. Low around 20F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph NE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect until Monday 12 PM for the entire Concho Valley region.

Cloudy skies will stick around with us for the rest of the day. Highs will only reach the upper 20s to low 30s for the region. Tonight will continue with cloudy skies and winds from the northeast around 5-15 mph. Lows in the 20s. Tomorrow, highs will only increase a few degrees, reaching the low to mid 20s. Scattered showers of mixed precipitation is expected through the region. Sunday will have the best chance of snow showers coming in, sticking more to the evening hours overnight into Monday, but clearing out the by the early hours of the day. Tuesday and Thursday will have a few peaks of sunshine, and temperatures will start to increase again after Monday.

Friday

29° / 21°
Cloudy
Cloudy 2% 29° 21°

Saturday

28° / 19°
Cloudy
Cloudy 9% 28° 19°

Sunday

22° /
Snow Showers
Snow Showers 49% 22°

Monday

22° /
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 22°

Tuesday

35° / 19°
Cloudy
Cloudy 13% 35° 19°

Wednesday

29° / 12°
Few Snow Showers
Few Snow Showers 32% 29° 12°

Thursday

41° / 22°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 12% 41° 22°

25°

3 PM
Cloudy
1%
25°

26°

4 PM
Cloudy
1%
26°

27°

5 PM
Cloudy
1%
27°

28°

6 PM
Cloudy
1%
28°

27°

7 PM
Cloudy
2%
27°

27°

8 PM
Cloudy
2%
27°

26°

9 PM
Cloudy
3%
26°

26°

10 PM
Cloudy
5%
26°

26°

11 PM
Cloudy
6%
26°

26°

12 AM
Cloudy
9%
26°

25°

1 AM
Cloudy
9%
25°

25°

2 AM
Cloudy
9%
25°

25°

3 AM
Cloudy
13%
25°

25°

4 AM
Cloudy
13%
25°

25°

5 AM
Cloudy
8%
25°

24°

6 AM
Cloudy
3%
24°

23°

7 AM
Cloudy
2%
23°

22°

8 AM
Cloudy
2%
22°

23°

9 AM
Cloudy
7%
23°

24°

10 AM
Cloudy
6%
24°

24°

11 AM
Cloudy
5%
24°

25°

12 PM
Cloudy
4%
25°

25°

1 PM
Cloudy
3%
25°

26°

2 PM
Cloudy
3%
26°

