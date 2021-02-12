KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, February 12th
San Angelo24°F Fog Feels like 14°
- Wind
- 9 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 89%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 9 mph NE
- Precip
- 13%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Robert Lee23°F Cloudy Feels like 15°
- Wind
- 6 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 8 mph ENE
- Precip
- 9%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Eldorado24°F Cloudy Feels like 15°
- Wind
- 8 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 87%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 8 mph NE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Mertzon24°F Cloudy Feels like 15°
- Wind
- 8 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 92%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 10 mph ENE
- Precip
- 12%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Eden24°F Cloudy Feels like 13°
- Wind
- 10 mph N
- Humidity
- 89%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 10 mph NE
- Precip
- 15%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect until Monday 12 PM for the entire Concho Valley region.
Cloudy skies will stick around with us for the rest of the day. Highs will only reach the upper 20s to low 30s for the region. Tonight will continue with cloudy skies and winds from the northeast around 5-15 mph. Lows in the 20s. Tomorrow, highs will only increase a few degrees, reaching the low to mid 20s. Scattered showers of mixed precipitation is expected through the region. Sunday will have the best chance of snow showers coming in, sticking more to the evening hours overnight into Monday, but clearing out the by the early hours of the day. Tuesday and Thursday will have a few peaks of sunshine, and temperatures will start to increase again after Monday.
