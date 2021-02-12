KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, February 12th

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for the region until 9 AM today.

We will still have light winter mix around the region for the beginning of the morning, then cloudy skies for the rest of the day. Temperatures are expected to reach the upper 20s to low 30s, and winds coming from the northeast around 5-15 mph. Tonight, cloudy skies will continue to stick around, with lows in the 20s. Tomorrow will kick off the weekend with scattered mixed precipitation (rain/sleet/snow). Heading to Sunday will eventually give a decent amount of snow for the region, with some areas looking at 3-5 inches of accumulated snowfall totals. Some areas could see a bit less. Temperatures will fall to the teens for highs to start next week, and we are looking at close to zero degrees for overnight lows Sunday and Monday overnight.