KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, December 4th

As we progress through our day, we will have warmer temperatures compared to yesterday, with highs in the 50s and a few areas feeling the 60s. Winds are expected to be fairly calm for the rest of the day as well, coming in from a western direction under five miles per hour. Tonight, we will increase our cloud cover, lows will drop to the 30s and winds will remain fairly calm. Tomorrow will be cloudy, with scattered showers for the afternoon, and a few areas on the western edge of the Concho Valley can expect snow and mixed precipitation. After tomorrow, we will have more sunshine for the region, and temperatures will warm back up to the 60s and potentially the 70s by the middle of next week.

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.