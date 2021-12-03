KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, December 3rd

For the rest of our day, we are looking to have plenty of sunshine for our area. Highs this afternoon are looking to be in the 80s once again and winds will be a light breeze from the southwest around 10-15 mph. Heading into the evening hours, we can expect to have clear skies. Temperatures will drop to the low to mid 50s and winds will be on the light side, coming from various directions up to ten miles per hour. For the first half of this weekend, we can expect mostly sunny skies, with more clouds moving into the area by the evening hours. Highs will be a slight bit cooler, only reaching the upper 70s to low 80s. A few spotty showers are looking to develop around the region as we get into early Sunday morning. A cold front will move through early Monday morning, dropping our overnight lows to the 30s and 40s. We will have a mix of sun and clouds for Monday and highs will only reach the 50s for most of the Concho Valley. Rain showers are still looking to be on the promising side as we get into the middle of the next week, with more rain showers on Tuesday lasting overnight into early Wednesday morning. Partly cloudy skies are expected to stick around as we get into the second half of next week, and the 70s will be back by Thursday as well.