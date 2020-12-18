KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, December 18th

A nice warmer day with highs back in the mid 60s. Overnight lows are even warm with just above freezing temperatures to start out Friday. Friday is even warmer with more mid 60s and a few areas getting to to the upper 60s. Partly cloudy skies and wind conditions end our week with 15 to 20 mile per hour winds. This is before a cold front on Saturday.

The front on Saturday only brings cool air and winds from the North. Highs only get down to the upper 50s and one overnight low below freezing. After Saturday we see a couple of warm days with mid to upper 60s for highs. Wednesday is our next low pressure system that moves across the state.