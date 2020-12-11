KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, December 11th

We will continue to have sunny skies for today, but temperatures will be about 10-15 degrees cooler than yesterday, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will also be a bit on the breezy side, coming from the west up to 20 mph. Tonight, we will have clear skies, winds coming in from varying directions around 5-15 mph and lows in the 30s. Tomorrow will be a bit cooler as well, with highs in the 60s, east winds around 5-10 mph, and mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will remain in the 50s starting Sunday, and will start to warm up slightly next Thursday in the low 60s again.

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

