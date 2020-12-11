KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, December 11th

We will continue to have sunny skies for today, but temperatures will be about 10-15 degrees cooler than yesterday, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will also be a bit on the breezy side, coming from the west up to 20 mph. Tonight, we will have clear skies, winds coming in from varying directions around 5-15 mph and lows in the 30s. Tomorrow will be a bit cooler as well, with highs in the 60s, east winds around 5-10 mph, and mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will remain in the 50s starting Sunday, and will start to warm up slightly next Thursday in the low 60s again.
Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo
Skylive Cameras
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!