KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, August 7th

Hurricane Dorian heading closer to Cuba. Photo courtesy of Flickr.

With hurricane season underway, we will take a bit of a in depth look at how and where hurricanes form. Hurricanes actually start as a wave of tropical air coming from Africa. As this wave continues making its way across the Atlantic Ocean, it absorbs more moisture, making it stronger, and becoming a tropical depression. Depressions are usually labeled as letters and numbers. As the tropical system gets closer to North America, it may get stronger, becoming a tropical storm, and will obtain a name on the National Hurricane Center’s list of names. These names are alphabetical, and alternate genders (Albert, Bonnie, Clark, Dolly, etc.). Hurricanes are the next step after a tropical storm, and the measurement of a hurricane is based on wind speeds. These massive storms are known to cause billions of dollars in property and building damage every year, and unfortunately, can be deadly. Tornadoes can form on the outer parts of the hurricane, and storm swells are also a major factor, causing flooding in lower level areas. If a hurricane is coming in your direction, following the procedures of evacuation is recommended. Especially for anyone who find themselves on the eastern side of this storm. The east part of a hurricane is known to cause the most damage, and have the heaviest rainfall. For more information about major hurricanes from the past, you can visit the National Hurricane Center’s website at https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/outreach/history/.