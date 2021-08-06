KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, August 6th

Weather

For the rest of our afternoon hours, we are looking to have plenty of sunny skies. A few clouds could roll in later today, but otherwise we will start to have the summer temperatures and conditions coming back. Air quality will also be good for the rest of today and through the weekend as well, since the smoke we had in the area earlier this week has pushed out of the Concho Valley. Temperatures will be in the 90s for highs and winds will continue to come in from the the south around 5-10 mph. Tonight, we are looking at clear skies with lows only in the 70s and winds from the south 5-10 mph. For our weekend, we are looking at temperatures reaching the mid to upper 90s around the viewing area. We will have mostly sunny skies for Saturday, then a few more clouds for Sunday. As we get through the first half of next week, we are looking to have highs steady in the upper 90s to low 100s with plenty of sunny skies. Thursday of next week looks like we could have a slight cool down, with temperatures dropping to the upper 80s to low 90s for highs and cloudy skies. We could also have spotty showers across the region in the afternoon hours as well.

Sunny

San Angelo

90°F Sunny Feels like 95°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

90°F Sunny Feels like 93°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Eldorado

86°F Sunny Feels like 89°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

88°F Sunny Feels like 91°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
70°F Mainly clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Eden

88°F Fair Feels like 92°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F Mainly clear. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
