KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, August 28th

We will continue with sunny skies and highs in the 100s today. A heat advisory is in effect for all of the Concho Valley until 8 pm this evening. However, this could likely be extended into the weekend. Winds will be from the south around 5-15 mph today and tomorrow, and highs will remain in the mid 100s. A bit of relief from the triple digit highs will be next week, with late Tuesday evening showers and possible storms developing around the region.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!