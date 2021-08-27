KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, August 27th

Weather

For the rest of our afternoon hours, we are looking to have an increase in cloud cover across the region. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s to low 90s around the viewing area and winds will continue coming from the east, with speeds up to 15 miles per hour by the early evening. Scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm or two could develop later, and will impact more of the southern half and eastern half of the region. Tonight, storms will clear out as well as the clouds, leaving us with mostly clear skies. Temperatures will drop to the 60s and 70s for lows and winds will be more on the calm side again. Our weekend is looking to start with a sunny morning, then more clouds will move in for the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s once again, and winds will be coming mostly from the southeast around 5-15 miles per hour. Mostly cloudy skies are looking to be in the area for Sunday, which will be a slight impact from Ida, which is expected to develop to a major hurricane by Sunday before making landfall in Louisiana. Temperatures will be more in the mid 80s for highs Sunday. Heading into the middle of next week, we are looking to have a mix of sun and clouds, then mostly sunny skies starting Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s for the middle of next week as well.

Partly Cloudy

San Angelo

92°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 96°
Wind
6 mph ENE
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph ESE
Precip
12%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

91°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 95°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low around 70F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
70°F Mostly clear. Low around 70F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ESE
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

89°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 91°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
69°F A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
18%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

90°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 92°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
69°F Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SE
Precip
13%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eden

89°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 92°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
69°F Some clouds. Low 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph SE
Precip
13%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

