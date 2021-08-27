KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, August 27th

For the rest of our afternoon hours, we are looking to have an increase in cloud cover across the region. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s to low 90s around the viewing area and winds will continue coming from the east, with speeds up to 15 miles per hour by the early evening. Scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm or two could develop later, and will impact more of the southern half and eastern half of the region. Tonight, storms will clear out as well as the clouds, leaving us with mostly clear skies. Temperatures will drop to the 60s and 70s for lows and winds will be more on the calm side again. Our weekend is looking to start with a sunny morning, then more clouds will move in for the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s once again, and winds will be coming mostly from the southeast around 5-15 miles per hour. Mostly cloudy skies are looking to be in the area for Sunday, which will be a slight impact from Ida, which is expected to develop to a major hurricane by Sunday before making landfall in Louisiana. Temperatures will be more in the mid 80s for highs Sunday. Heading into the middle of next week, we are looking to have a mix of sun and clouds, then mostly sunny skies starting Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s for the middle of next week as well.

