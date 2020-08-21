KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, August 21st

We will continue to have partly cloudy skies through the afternoon, with highs reaching the upper 90s to low 100s. Winds will shift later today, coming from the east around 5-10 mph. Tonight will have partly cloudy skies with lows in the 60s and 70s. Tomorrow we can expect to have spotty showers periodically through the day. Showers will be scattered across the Concho Valley region. Looking ahead, we can expect a cooler start to next week, with highs only reaching the low to mid 90s. More scattered showers possible Sunday morning as well as Monday.
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!