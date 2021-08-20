KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, August 20th

For the rest of our afternoon hours, we can expect a small break from the clouds moving through the area in the early noon hours, otherwise, partly cloudy skies as we progress through the day. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s for the region and winds will continue to come from the south around 10-15 miles per hour. As we head into tonight, we are looking to have lows dropping to the 70s again, with a few clouds still lingering in the skies and winds calming down a bit, still coming from the south, around 5-10 miles per hour. Starting our weekend, we can look forward to a few morning clouds, then plenty of sunshine for the rest of the day. Temperatures will peak in the low to mid 90s for highs and winds will once again come in from a southern direction up to 15 miles per hour. For the rest of the weekend, we will have plenty of sunny skies and this will continue for the first half of next week. Temperatures will also be sitting in the low to mid 90s for highs into next Wednesday. A bit of a cool down for our viewing area next Thursday, as we are currently looking to have highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Moisture content will also decrease significantly starting Sunday, and is expected to be more on the dry side as we get into Monday and Tuesday of next week, but this won’t last long, and we will have our higher levels of moisture back by Thursday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sunny

San Angelo

92°F Sunny Feels like 101°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
74°F A few clouds. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

89°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 97°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
74°F Some clouds. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

87°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 91°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
72°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Mertzon

89°F Fair Feels like 95°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
72°F Some clouds. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

91°F Sunny Feels like 95°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
72°F Generally clear skies. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

