KLST Afternoon Forecast: Friday, August 20th

For the rest of our afternoon hours, we can expect a small break from the clouds moving through the area in the early noon hours, otherwise, partly cloudy skies as we progress through the day. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s for the region and winds will continue to come from the south around 10-15 miles per hour. As we head into tonight, we are looking to have lows dropping to the 70s again, with a few clouds still lingering in the skies and winds calming down a bit, still coming from the south, around 5-10 miles per hour. Starting our weekend, we can look forward to a few morning clouds, then plenty of sunshine for the rest of the day. Temperatures will peak in the low to mid 90s for highs and winds will once again come in from a southern direction up to 15 miles per hour. For the rest of the weekend, we will have plenty of sunny skies and this will continue for the first half of next week. Temperatures will also be sitting in the low to mid 90s for highs into next Wednesday. A bit of a cool down for our viewing area next Thursday, as we are currently looking to have highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Moisture content will also decrease significantly starting Sunday, and is expected to be more on the dry side as we get into Monday and Tuesday of next week, but this won’t last long, and we will have our higher levels of moisture back by Thursday.

